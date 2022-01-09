AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 5 Live: England 122/3 at Lunch, Need 266 Runs to Win

>AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test, Day 5 Live: England fought back on the final day of the ongoing 4th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they needed to chase 358 runs to register their first win. However, the hosts maintained the pressure on the final day with a superb bowling attack. England lost three wickets in the first session. All their hopes are pinned on captain Joe Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes who were at the crease before the break.

At lunch, England were 122 for three, still needing 266 runs to reach their unlikely victory target of 388, with Root on 13 and Stokes 16.

The visitors lose Haseeb Hameed early in the morning session but opener Zak Crawley returned among runs and played a fine knock of 77 runs of 100 balls. Cameron Green grabbed the biggest breakthrough of the morning with his wicket of Zak Crawley.

Dawid Malan was next to go, for four, deceived as he tried to cut a quicker ball from spinner Nathan Lyon that skidded on to his off-stump, leaving the tourists at 74 for two.

Their plight could have been worse. Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris on 16 just before the interval off Pat Cummins. Harris, fielding at short leg, had two grabs at the ball but could not hold on to the clear chance.

Realistically a win is out of the question for the beleaguered tourists, who surrendered the Ashes within 12 days and have yet to pass 300 in the series.

They instead face a huge task just to bat out the day for a draw, with a minimum of 63 overs remaining, though there is a chance rain could come to their rescue.

The highest winning run chase in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground was 288-2 by Australia against South Africa in 2006. England’s best is 194 for five-way back in 1903.

