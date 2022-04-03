AUS vs ENG: Australia's Alyssa Healy Sets New World Record for Most Runs in a Women's WC Edition

As the Australia women’s team eyes its 7th world title, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on Saturday set a massive Women’s World Cup record during the final face-off against England in Christchurch. She not only went past New Zealand great Debbie Hockley’s 25-year-old record, but she also became the first women cricketer to score 500 or more runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Hockley had scored 456 runs in the 1997 World Cup in India and was leading the charts. But on Saturday, she slipped down to the third position as Healy and her opening partner Rachael Haynes took the top 2 spots scoring 509 and 497 runs, respectively. (ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Final, AUS vs ENG Live Cricket Score)

Healy reached the feat in the 45th over when she smashed two consecutive boundaries to England fast bowler Kate Cross, going ahead of Haynes’ tally of 497 runs. She played a rollicking knock of 170 runs off 138 deliveries, with the help of 26 boundaries, before losing her wicket to Anya Shrubsole in the 46th over.

Earlier, her opening partner surpassed Hockley’s record in the 14th over when she cut England’s Charlotte Dean to the boundary. She became the first women cricketer to score more than 456 runs in an ICC women’s World Cup. The Aussie opening batter ended up scoring 68 runs off 93 deliveries, with the help of 7 boundaries.

Most Runs in a single edition of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Player Name Country Runs Edition Alyssa Healy Australia 509 2022 Rachael Haynes Australia 497 2022 Debbie Hockley New Zealand 456 1997 Lindsay Reeler Australia 448 1988 Debbie Hockley New Zealand 445 1988

Highest Opening Stand in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and Haynes together stitched a 160-run stand for the opening wicket, making it the largest partnership in a Women’s World Cup final.

Another record for Healy

Healy also became just the second cricketer to score a century in a Women’s World Cup final, after legendary Australian batter Karen Rolton. The former reached triple figures in exactly 100 deliveries against England. It was also the fifth of her ODI career. Her 170 is now the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in women ODIs.

