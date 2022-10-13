Aus vs Eng: Ben Stokes Makes Outstanding Effort at Boundary Line to Save A Six | Watch

England all-rounder Ben Stokes starred with an outstanding fielding effort during the match against Australia on Wednesday (October 12).

Stokes bowled well against Australia but his fielding effort caught all the attention. On the first ball of the 12th over, Mitchell Marsh had hit Sam Curran inside out over long-off. Stokes had all the eyes on the ball but it looked like it could go over the boundary for a six.

However, he dived back towards the boundary, held the ball with one hand and then threw it back in just as he was about to hit the ground beyond the ropes.

https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1580154509409415168?s=20&t=76hnahHwlq9rlg92yQkCDA

Further, England defeated Australia by eight runs, thus sealing a series win just before the T20I World Cup. Interestingly, in the first T20I as well, England had defeated Australia by eight runs.

In both the games, Stokes didn’t contribute much with the bat. In the first match, he went back to pavilion for a run a ball nine and in the second one he fell for 11-ball seven. He was although decent with the ball as he bowled two overs for 18 runs in the first match, while in the second, he again bowled two overs, conceding just 10 runs and took Marsh’s wicket.

Curran was phenomenal with the ball as he powered England to victory in the second T20I. In first innings, England registered 178/7 in their 20 overs, with Dawid Malan scoring a quickfire 82 off 49 balls. Marcus Stoinis was the leading wicket-taker from Aussies’ side as he ended with 3/34.

In 179-run chase, Mitchell Marsh (45) top-scored for Australia followed by Tim David (40 off 23). But, Curran (3/25) took some crucial wickets that helped them seal a thrilling win.

Australian openers Aaron Finch (13 off 13 balls) and David Warner (4 off 11), went back soon, thanks to pacer David Willey and Reece Topley as they reduced the hosts to 2/22 in 4.1 overs.

After two early wickets, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell came and joined forces stabilize the innings. At the end of the powerplay, Australia were 41/2, Maxwell (5*) and Marsh (14*).

Marsh looked confident with the bat but Maxwell was struggling to score runs and eventually he ended up giving his wicket to Curran. Maxwell wanted to pull but didn’t time it well as he got caught by Alex Hales at the deep square leg for just 8 off 11 balls.

Marsh did try well but his side fell short of eight runs. However, the Aussies can try to stop England for a clean-sweep on October 14 (Friday) when both the teams will face each other in the third and final T20I of the series.

