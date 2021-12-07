>AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ashes 2021-22 match between Australia and England: Cricket’s oldest rivalry resumes. The Ashes 2021-22 is finally here. The series, apart from its historical significance, carries an extra weight and incentive as its part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test of Ashes 2021-22 will be played from December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Both Australia and England didn’t enjoy an ideal run in their last Test series. Australia last played a Test match in January as India hammered them by 2-1 in a four-match series.

>Ashes 2021-22: Everything You Need to Know

England also endured a tough ride against India as they won just won out of four Test matches in August-September. England will be missing the services of their pace James Anderson in the first Test.

Australia, on the other hand, have undergone a major change in its leadership group. Pat Cummins has taken over the captaincy reins from Tim Paine while Steve Smith has been appointed as the vice-captain.

>1st Test: AUS vs ENG, Brisbane Weather Forecast

>Ahead of the match between Australia and England; here is everything you need to know:

>AUS vs ENG Telecast

Ashes 2021-22 will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

Ashes 2021-22 is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>AUS vs ENG Match Details

The first Test match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 05:30 AM IST from December 8, Wednesday.

>AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Steve Smith

>Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

>Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

>Batters: David Warner, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Travis Head

>Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Marnus Labuschagne

>Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson

>AUS vs ENG Probable XIs

>Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

>England: Joe Root (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes

