AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs England 2022, October 9

Australia and England will lock horns in the first game of the three-match T20I series on October 9. Both the teams are strong contenders to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. Therefore, the series promises to be a riveting contest. Australia will heavily rely on David Warner to provide a solid start.

England’s chances will depend on the likes of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. Aaron Finch-led Australia are coming into this series off the back of a convincing T20I series victory against West Indies. The Three Lions registered a historic T20I series win in Pakistan last week. It remains to be seen how England performs in Australian conditions which are very different than subcontinent conditions. This is the last international assignment before the all-important T20 World Cup and both the teams will be aiming to get their playing XI sorted.

Advertisement

Ahead of the first T20I between Australia and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the first T20I between Australia and England be played?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the first T20I between Australia and England be played?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the first T20I between Australia and England begin?

The first T20I between Australia and England will begin at 1:40 pm IST, on October 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20I between Australia and England?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first T20I between Australia and England?

The first T20I between Australia and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Probable XIs

Australia Predicted Playing Line-up: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis

Advertisement

England Predicted Playing Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here