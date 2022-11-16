AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st ODI Australia vs England 2022, Adelaide Oval, 8:50 AM IST

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first ODI match between Australia and England: England’s remarkable T20 World Cup triumph is still fresh in the hearts of cricket fans and followers. The ecstatic emotions probably have not dried up yet, but England are already set to embark on a new mission. The Jos Buttler-led side, in their next assignment, will face Australia in a three-match ODI series, scheduled to start from Thursday. The inaugural fixture of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

With the 50-over World Cup slated to be played next year, it’s time for ODI action now.

James Vince and Sam Billings are set to make a comeback for England in the ODI series. However, the visitors will certainly miss the services of Ben Stokes after the star all-rounder announced his retirement from ODIs earlier this year in July. Moreover, England will also miss key figures like Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood as they are set to travel to Pakistan to take part in the upcoming Test series there.

Australia, on the other hand, will be led by Pat Cummins in the ODIs. The right-arm pacer was appointed the ODI skipper after Aaron Finch’s retirement from the format in September.

Ahead of the first ODI match between Australia and England; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Australia vs England ODI match.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

The ODI match between Australia and England will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The AUS vs ENG ODI match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 17, at 8:50 am IST.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia vs England Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and wik), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone

