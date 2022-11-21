AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs England 2022, November 22, MCG

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s third ODI match between Australia and England: Australia will be aiming for a whitewash when they take on world champions England in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday. The third ODI is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts secured a six-wicket win in the opening encounter to kick off the series on a promising note.

In the penultimate game, pacer Josh Hazlewood took over the captaincy duties from Pat Cummins and led Australia to a resounding 72-run victory to seal the series. There is no official word yet on who will lead Australia in the third match but the team management is expected to explore multiple options for the role of ODI captain in next couple of months.

Hazlewood, who was leading Australia for the very first time in the second ODI, picked up two wickets to earn a much-needed series win for his side. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc also displayed a terrific show with the ball to bundle out the English side for a paltry total of 208. Earlier, Australia had put up 280 runs on the board.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI match between Australia and England; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Australia vs England third ODI match.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

The third ODI match between Australia and England will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The AUS vs ENG third ODI match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, November 22, at 8:50 am IST.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Steven Smith

Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Liam Dawson, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, David Willey

Australia vs England Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (c)

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

