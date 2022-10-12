AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match

Australia will aim for a match-winning performance as they will square off against England in the second T20 International of the three-match series. Englishmen are currently leading the series by 1-0 following a scintillating eight-run victory in the first T20 International.

It was a batter’s show in the first game, as England posted a score of 208 runs. Alex Hales delivered a breakthrough performance with a knock of 84 runs. Meanwhile, the skipper Jos Buttler also looked in brilliant rhythm as he played a knock of 68 runs off just 32 balls.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: All-round India Thrash South Africa by 7 Wickets to Clinch Series 2-1

Advertisement

Chasing the total, Australia gave a tough fight courtesy of David Warner. The opening batter slammed 73 runs after facing 44 runs. However, the credit goes to the English bowlers, especially Sam Curran and Mark Wood, as they restricted the host towards the end of the match to score a victory.

Ahead of the match between Australia and England, here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ENG Telecast

Australia vs England game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

The second T20 International between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 01:40 PM IST on October 12, Wednesday.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - David Warner

Vice-Captain - Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Probable XIs:

Australia: Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott

Advertisement

England: Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here