AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia vs England, 3rd T20I, October 14

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the T20 match between Australia and England: Australia will take on England in the final game of the three-match T20I series on October 14. Although England have already won the series, the team will be eager to register a whitewash. Australia, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high note before the T20 World Cup. The hosts were outplayed by England in both games. In the second T20I, Australia failed to chase down 179 runs. The opening duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch was unable to provide a good start to their team. The form of skipper Aaron Finch will be of particular concern for the Australian team management. The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David will have to come up with the goods in the middle order if Australia are to avoid a whitewash.

Meanwhile, England will look to register a rare clean sweep of Australia. Their batters have been in supreme form and England are playing like a unit. Skipper Jos Butler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Few will bet against this England side at the moment.

Ahead of the riveting third T20I between Australia and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the third T20I between Australia and England be played?

The third T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 14, Friday.

Where will the third T20I between Australia and England be played?

The third T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the third T20I between Australia and England begin?

The third T20I between Australia and England will begin at 1:40 pm IST, on October 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third T20I between Australia and England?

The third T20I between Australia and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third T20I between Australia and England?

The third T20I between Australia and England will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Mitchell Marsh,

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: David Willey, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XI:

Australia Predicted Playing Line-up: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

England Predicted Playing Line-up: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, David Willey

