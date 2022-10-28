What date T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Australia be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Australia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia T20 World Cup match?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia T20 World Cup match?

England vs Australia T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.