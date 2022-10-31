AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 31, October 31

Australia and Ireland will lock horns in a high-stakes match of the T20 World Cup on October 31. The hosts are in a tricky situation after their last match against England was washed out. Australia are in the fourth position in their group. Aaron Finch and Co will have to win their next two matches in order to give themselves a decent chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

It won’t be easy for Australia. Ireland are known to cause upsets in World Cups. They defeated England earlier in the tournament. Australia will have to be at the top of their game on Monday.

When will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland will be played on October 31, Monday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Josh Hazlewood

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: David Warner, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Mitchell Marsh

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little

AUS vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

