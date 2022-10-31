Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Unchanged IRE Opt to Bowl First, Zampa Replaces Agar For AUS

Would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure we do the basics right.
Live Cricket Score AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie called it correctly at the coin toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in the Super 12 clash to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane today. Both the teams have won a game each, lost once and saw one being washed out. They have three points each but Ireland are ahead on the table on the basis of a better net run-rate. Read More
Out walk the players of the two teams with the little mascots alongside. Tome for the national anthems - Ireland’s first and then Australia’s.
David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
Well, Ireland are going with the same eleven as their last match but Australia welcome back a fit-again Adam Zampa who has recovered from a bout of covid to replace Ashton Agar in their eleven.
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has won the coin and opted to bowl first against defending champions Australia at The Gabba.
World champions. Clear favourites. Australia on paper appear as the clear superior of the two opponents today but as Aaron Finch admitted during a pre-match interaction taking Ireland lightly could be a mistake. Ireland have shown they are very much capable of hurting the ‘powerhouses’. West Indies and England, who suffered defeats at their hands, will testify to that. Australia would want to avoid that fate.
All six teams in Group 1 have played three matches each. Three of them have three points each, two have two points each and the topper has five points. The fight for the semis is close. And the weather has played a significant role in maintaining that status quo. The affected teams won’t be thrilled though.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 wherein Australia will take on Ireland in Brisbane today.
The Group 1 or Group of Death is living up to the billing with some help from the weather. The washout of the Melbourne double header last week has kept all six teams mathematically alive in the semifinals race although New Zealand seem to be the firm favourites to seal one of the two spots up for grabs. The rest of the pack seems to be in a dogfight for the second spot and Monday’s lone match of the T20 World Cup will help the winner shore up its prospects but it’s quite possible that net run-rate could have the final say with three teams – England, Ireland and Australia – locked on three points each with NRR being the only factor right now that separates them on the points table. This is the first time in 10 years that Australia and Ireland will be squaring off in a T20 clash having last played at the 2012 T20 World Cup.
When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?
Australia will play against Ireland on October 31, Monday.
Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?
The match will be conducted at The Gabba in Brisbane.
What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?
The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) match?
The Australia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the match between Australia (AUS) and Ireland (IRE)?
Australia vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Australia probable playing XI against Ireland: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa
Ireland probable playing XI against Australia: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany
