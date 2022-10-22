Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 13: Finn Allen And Devon Conway Get NZ Innings Underway in Sydney

Guys have been working hard and training. No changing the past but for us it’s about playing for what’s important for our game. Really commit to our plans.
Sydney
AUS vs NZ Live Score and Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 13: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in Sydney. The Aussie skipper said his decision was influenced by the forecast of rain and also that he thinks the pitch will get better (for batting) as the game progresses.
New Zealand openers Finn Allen And Devon Conway are out in the middle. Mitchel Starc, left-arm fast, will open the attack. Here we go.
Players of the two teams walk out along with the two on-field umpires and other match officials. Time for the national anthems. First New Zealand and then Australia.
Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
So, right now it’s quite pleasant at the Sydney Cricket Ground with no signs of rain. Let’s hope it stays that way.
Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green
Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell
Well, as much as we all have been buzzing about the start of the Super 12, the discussions have been clouded by the spectre of rain playing spoilsport. Thunderstorms are expected before and during the first match of Super 12 between hosts Australia and last year’s runners-up New Zealand.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first game of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 - Australia vs New Zealand. The finalists of the last year’s T20 World Cup are here again to begin the fight for the cup. The wait will be over in some time so stay tuned for all the latest updates.
The moment is finally here when the world will witness the beginning of an extravagant cricket event known as the T20 World Cup. This time the action gets underway Down Under and the first game of the Super12 round will see defending champions and hosts, Australia, taking on trans-Tasman rivals – New Zealand. Almost 12 months ago, these two teams fought for the trophy in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Aaron Finch-led side emerged victorious and won the title for the first time.
Australia and New Zealand will be up against each other and the game will present a tentative route map of how the tournament will pan out. The defending champions will enter the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats – 2 at the hands of England and 1 against India in the warm-up game. They have the personnel to defend the title in the likes of Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Tim David and David Warner. One would hope that the tantalizing clash won’t have any rain disruption come Saturday.
New Zealand, last year’s runners-up, enter the competition with some mixed results behind them. After winning a three-match away T20I series against the West Indies 2-1, New Zealand were the runners-up in the recent tri-series at home, winning against Bangladesh twice and once against Pakistan, before losing to them in the final.
They will be missing out on Daryl Mitchell for the opening match, due to him still being on path to recovery from broken finger. Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne were also managed carefully due to them coming back from injuries apart from New Zealand not having won a match in Australia since 2011.
Ahead of Saturday’s T20 world cup match between Australia and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:
What date T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will take place on October 22, Saturday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs New Zealand be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs New Zealand begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
