Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch AUS vs NZ 2022 Series Coverage on TV And Online in India

Australia will host New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. After winning the first ODI narrowly, Aaron Finch and Co would like to wrap up the series in the second ODI. Australia has played some ordinary cricket of late. They were defeated by minnows Zimbabwe in an ODI last week. Against Kiwis as well, Australia’s batting was a flop show. Chasing a low target of 233 runs, the Australian batting line-up was dismantled by Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and all-rounder Cameron Green won it for Australia by stitching a valuable partnership. Team management will hope that Australia put up a better show in the third ODI. Skipper Aaron Finch would also like to get some runs under his belt and lead from the front.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to bounce back in the series in the second ODI. They showed great fighting spirit in the previous match. However, the Kiwis will hope that their batters come up with the goods in the all-important second ODI.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

Advertisement

What time will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 9:50 am IST, on September 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

Advertisement

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australia vs New Zealand Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here