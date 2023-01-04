AUS vs SA 2023: Matt Renshaw Tests Positive For Covid But Included in Australia XI

Australia batter Matt Renshaw tested positive for covid-19 right before the toss for the 3rd Test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday morning. Australia though named him in their playing XI as they eye a clean sweep of the three-match series which they lead 1-0.

Renshaw made his Test comeback after last playing in March 2018 and he was seen sitting near the team dugout during the first session of the Test underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia say he will “continue to take part in the match" despite a positive rapid antigen test.

Also Read: India Beat Sri Lanka By 2 Runs in Mumbai

Advertisement

Interestingly, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins had spoken about covid prior to the contest. “I still don’t know how we haven’t had Covid in our team now I think about it," Cummins said before Renshaw’s positive test.

“It feels like it’s back to normal life. Even Christmas, we were able to have more families there than we have in the past. Interstate travel, the Sydney guys are staying at home – life feels really normal. Everyone’s in great spirits because everyone feels like they’ve got their summers back to normality. It’s great. I think you’ve seen it with crowds as well, they’ve been fantastic this summer," he added.

As per the rules, teams are permitted to name substitutes even if a player tests positive mid-match. Australia though have named Peter Handscomb as a late substitute with Marcus Harris also available as replacement should it be needed.

Also Read: ILT20 Stats Not Legitimate, Won’t Be Counted Under List A T20 Records

During the 2022 T20 World Cup, Australian Matthew Wade had tested positive for the virus but was expected to play in a group match against England with ICC having relaxed covid-related restrictions.

A covid positive Tahlia McGrath took part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games women’s T20 gold medal match against India as well.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here