AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Push Him to a Corner, He Comes Out Roaring'- David Warner in Internet Limelight After Double Century

David Warner scored a magnificent double ton on his 100th test appearance against the touring South African to give Australia a first-innings lead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second test of the series.

Warner, who has faced a lot of stick in recent times for not being amongst the runs off late, came up big on his landmark day as he smashed quality Proteas bowling all around the park to register a 200 that would prove crucial to his confidence as it did to the Australian innings.

The maverick batsman also surpassed the 8,000-run mark en route to his historic double century at the MCG with Aussie legends in attendance, and social media users showered the left-handed opener with praise.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| David Warner Smashes Double Ton Against South Africa in Tragic Fashion | Watch

One fan on Twitter posted “No Test 100 in last 3 years. No fifty in this summer. Playing his 100th Test. Question on his place in Test side. At MCG, extremely hot weather. Cramps on his leg. But scored double Hundred, scored 200*(254). David Warner, what a fighter, what a character, absolute champion!"

Another user registered a tweet that read “David Warner despite having cramps for some time played a fighter knock today bringing his 200 in the 100th test. Sad this guy has no PR to hype it."

Advertisement

Another post read “Battling poor Test form (1084 day Test ton drought) & mental health, for him to get 200* in his landmark Test speaks volumes of his mental strength. Well played"

Advertisement

One fan wrote “THERE IT IS 200 DAVID WARNER!! LITTLE BEAUTY! FIRST 100 VALIDATION, SECOND 100 DOMINATION! BELETED SOUTH AFRICA TO PILLAR TO POST. JOINS JOE ROOT HAS THE ONLY PLAYERS TO HIT 200 ON DEBUT! UNBELIEVABLE DAVIEEEE"

Another post on social media read “Really so happy for @davidwarner31, specially what all he has been through in the recent past. 200 in his 100th test is typical Warner- You push him to a corner, he comes out roaring.

Warner dropped to his knees in celebration after getting a boundary to bring up his two hundred, before jumping with joy and punching the air in trademark fashion. But, soon after he was taken off the field as he aggravated the cramp in his leg that he sustained during the course of his brilliant knock to put his team in the driving seat.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here