AUS vs SA: After Bizarre Anrich Nortje Incident, Spidercam Operator Stood Down for Remainder of 2nd Test

The broadcasters of ongoing Test match between Australia and South Africa have taken a big call after Anrich Nortje got hit by the spidercam during day 2 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing day clash witnessed a bizarre incident when the premier Proteas pacer was walking on the ground between the over to reach his fielding position but the spider camera came rapidly towards and knocked him down as Nortje was in a bit of shock.

Broadcasters Fox has now issued an apology to Nortje and the South African team after the incident and also stated that spidercam operator who was controlling the camera at that time has been stood down from the remainder of Test match.

However, the Spidercam which was not used on Day 2 after the bizarre incident, returned to action on Day 3 with a minimum height of four metres from the ground.

Norjte was fortunate to escape a serious injury as the ‘Flying Fox’ camera hit him at a rapid speed from the back but the pacer stood up immediately which was a sigh of relief for everyone.

Speaking about the incident after the end of the day’s play, Nortje said, “I didn’t know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I’ll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor],"

“I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn’t really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.

“I think the one thing we’ve spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn’t be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don’t think it should be travelling at head height. That’s just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," he added.

He also took to Twitter and shared a witty tweet, “Itsy Bitsy Spider…"

Meanwhile, a maiden century by wicketkeeper Alex Carey pushed Australia closer to a series-sealing victory in the second Test as South Africa’s batsmen were left with a mountain to climb at the end of a rain-hit day three. South Africa were 15 for one when play was stopped seven overs after tea and later abandoned.

