AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs South Africa 2023, January 4, SCG

AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s third Test match between Australia and South Africa: Australia might have already won the Test series against South Africa but the Pat Cummins-led side still have a lot to play for in the final encounter. A win in the third Test will not only help the Aussies in securing a whitewash against the Proteas but it will also bolster their chances of sealing a spot in the World Test Championship final. The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to start from Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is expected to miss the fixture due to his finger injury. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar may well get a chance in Sydney to script a comeback to Test cricket.

South Africa, on the other hand, have simply been dismal in the series so far. The Dean Elgar-led side had to endure a six-wicket defeat in the opening game against Australia. The Proteas conceded a defeat by an innings and 182 runs in the penultimate fixture.

Ahead of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Australia vs South Africa third Test match.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming

The third Test match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs SA Match Details

The AUS vs SA third Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 4, at 5:00 am IST.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Steven Smith

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Travis Head, Ashton Agar, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

