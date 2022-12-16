AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs South Africa 2021, December 17

Australia and South Africa will clash in the first game of their three-match Test series on December 17. Australia are coming into this series after routing West Indies in their recently concluded Test series. Moreover, the hosts will be the favourites in their home conditions. Both the teams have formidable bowling line-ups and the match will likely by decided on who wins the battle of the bowling heavyweights.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is back in the team after recovering from the quadriceps injury that kept him out of the second Test against West Indies. The likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne were in scintillating against West Indies and will look to score against South Arica as well. But facing South Africa’s star-studded bowling attack is a different ball altogether.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The Proteas has experienced plenty of success down under in the longest format of the game and have not lost a Test series on Australian soil in 17 years. Dean Elgar and Co will be raring to go on Saturday.

Ahead of the first Test match between Australia and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

When will the first Test between Australia and South Africa be played?

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa will be played on December 17.

Where will the first Test between Australia and South Africa be played?

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the first Test between Australia and South Africa begin?

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa will begin at 5:50 am IST on December 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test between Australia and South Africa?

Advertisement

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first Test between Australia and South Africa?

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dean Elgar

All-rounder: Travis Head

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

AUS vs SA Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der-Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here