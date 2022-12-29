AUS vs SA: 'Line Is There for a Reason, Mate'-Mitchell Starc Reprimands South African Batter For Leaving His Crease | WATCH

Mitchell Starc was left fuming when South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn left his crease which prompted a rebuke from the lanky left armer during the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Starc, who had slammed India women cricketer Deepti Sharma as she mankaded England’s Heather Knight, walked the talk as he stopped short from running de Bruyn out at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground before warning the batter.

Also Read: Live Cricket Score Australia vs South Africa 2022, 2nd Test Day 4, MCG, Melbourne

Advertisement

In a viral clip shared on social media, Starc can be seen running in full steam, but backing out at the last moment when he saw the batter leaving the crease from the corner of his eye. Starc pulled out and warned the batter: “Just stay in your crease, it’s not that hard," Starc said.

“The line’s there for a reason, mate."

Earlier Starc had slammed Deepti when she ran the England batter out, saying that he would never do something like this. The lanky left armer walked the talk and warned the batter when he could have ran the Protea out. De Bruyn can be clearly seen rattled by Starc’s warning. WATCH.

South Africa In Tatters in Melbourne

Earlier Australia’s Steve Smith took his 150th Test catch Thursday as South Africa lost three wickets in a forlorn battle to prevent a heavy defeat in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

The visitors reached lunch on day four at 120-4 after Theunis de Bruyn (28), Sarel Erwee (21) and Khaya Zondo (one) all departed in the first session.

Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 37 and Kyle Verreynne on 27, still 266 runs behind after Australia declared at 575-8 in reply to the Proteas’ first innings 189.

They resumed on 15-1 after skipper Dean Elgar was caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins for a duck before rain halted play early on Wednesday.

Advertisement

South Africa were fighting to keep the three-Test series alive after losing the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

Also Read: Going to do as Much as I Can to Get it Right and Try to go to India Tour: Injured Cameron Green

The wickets fell despite Australia’s attack being depleted, with Cameron Green, who took 5-27 in their first innings, ruled out of bowling again in Melbourne — and the final Test in Sydney — with a fractured finger.

Advertisement

(With Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here