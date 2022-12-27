Home » Cricket Home » News » AUS vs SA Live Score, Australia vs South Africa 2022 2nd Test, Day 2, MCG

Check here the live cricket score and ball by ball commentary from the second day's play of the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa at The MCG

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 09:24 IST

Melbourne

David Warner scored a century on his 100th Test for Australia (AP Image)
David Warner smashed a stunning century while playing in his 100th Test for Australia. The milestone came for him after a lean patch. However, on Tuesday morning in Melbourne, Warner looked in a very different form as he batted with more intensity and aggression. Hundred from his bat helped the Aussies to surpass the total and set up a good lead in the afternoon.

2nd Test Follow: Live Scorecard | Live Commentary

Usually South African pacers found an edge on rising temperature days but so far nothing has turned up for the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were expensive so far, while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen bowled more fuller lengths but none of this looked threatening for Warner and Steve Smith. For now, it seems Keshav Maharaj, South Africa’s specialist spinner would need to do extra work for his team.

The second day started more in favour of South Africa at first as they scalped in Marnus Labuschagne on the third bal of the morning. Soon after, Warner survived a scare and somehow managed to get a boundary on a square cut on Rabada’s first ball.

Australia then scored 29 runs off the first 6.2 overs of the morning and it the visitors had taken charge of the match but soon the momentum shifted towards Australia. Warner reached his fifty off the 72nd ball and then reached 8,000 runs in the 32nd over. So far in the day, it’s been just Warner’s show as he has impressed with big shots and singles as well. He ran six threes, five twos and 17 singles in an impressive display of batting fitness.

Smith was Smith has also cemented his place on the pitch now and is looking forward to strengthen Australia’s lead. Earlier, in the Test, Australia had won the toss and decided to bowl.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)

