>AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka: The fourth game of the ongoing T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, February 18, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne. Aaron Finch and Co have won the first three T20Is and have earned an unassailable lead of 3-0. On Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Aaron Finch shared a 50-run third-wicket stand to guide Australia to a six-wicket win in the third T20I, clinching the five-match series with two games to spare. The Sri Lankan batters have struggled against Australia’s bowling attack all through the series and need to improve to register their first win in the series.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

>AUS vs SL Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka tour of Australia 2022 series.

>AUS vs SL Live Streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>AUS vs SL Match Details

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 01:40 PM IST on Friday, February 18.

>AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa

>Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Aaron Finch, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana, Kane Richardson

>AUS vs SL Probable XIs:

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersey, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Shiran Fernando

