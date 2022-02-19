AUS vs SL: Glenn Maxwell’s Bullet Throw Derails Sri Lanka’s Momentum In 4th T20I - WATCH

During the fourth T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka, Aussie batter Glenn Maxwell did what he does the best. Apart from hitting boundaries, Maxwell is known for his direct hits – and he rarely misses. Fans got to witness another brilliant throw by the cricketer which caught Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis short of his ground.

The visitors were in a good position at this point, having scored 73 runs in their first 10 overs with both Mendis and Pathum Nissanka stitching a partnership of 40 runs. The two batters were collecting singles and doubles, with odd boundaries coming in between. However, one direct throw by Maxwell derailed their plans.

>ALSO READ | IPL 2022: SRH Find Replacement of Simon Katich for the ‘Vacant Post’ of Assistant Coach - Report

Advertisement

During the 11th over of the match, Nissanka pushed left-arm spinner Ashton Agar towards long-on. He sensed an opportunity for the second run as the fielder was sitting pretty deep. Unfortunately, Mendis got caught a good yard or two short. Maxwell ran near the 30-yard circle to collect the ball, and a dive from the batter also couldn’t save him.

As soon as the ball hit the stumps, Maxwell had his one arm up in the air, as he was sure that Mendis was out. Even the stand-in umpire Rod Tucker was seen nodding as he referred to the third umpire for a confirmation. Before the third umpire could review and announce the final decision, Mendis was seen walking back to the pavilion.

>Watch the video:

Australia won the fourth T20I by 6 wickets and 11 balls remaining, taking the lead of 4-0 in the five-match series.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Handed Bio-bubble Break by BCCI, Duo to Skip 3rd IND vs WI Match and Sri Lanka T20I Series

Glenn Maxwell was retained by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mega auction. There are speculations that he might be the next skipper of the franchise, as Virat Kohli has stepped down from the position.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here