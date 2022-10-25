AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Australia Desperate to Bounce Back Against Sri Lanka

AUS vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Group 1 match from Perth Stadium, Perth. After losing their opening match to New Zealand, Australia are desperate to bounce in the tournament at their own backyard. The 89-run defeat in the opening match hurt Australia’s NRR they need to improve it with a dominating show against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Marsh has indicated that Australia might play with the same XI in the Sri Lanka clash but leg-spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19 and the new rules suggest that he can be in the line-up with some restrictions imposed on him in terms of celebrating with players. If picked, the Aussie leg spinner would have to travel to the Perth Stadium separately and his contact with other members of the team will be limited.

On the other side, Sri Lanka suffered a big hiccup in the group stage when they lose to Namibia in the opening match but they have bounced back in the tournament well and are now looking to emulate the success of Asia Cup in T20 WC.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be conducted on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Sri Lanka of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Australia probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Sri Lanka probable playing XI against Australia: Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c)

