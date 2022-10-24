AUS vs SL T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, October 25

Australia and Sri Lanka will face-off in a riveting Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on October 25. While Australia are the defending champions, Sri Lanka are the reigning Asian Champions. Australia have several genuine match-winners in their squad which includes David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. Moreover, the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc can dismantle even the best batting line-ups.

Sri Lanka have played well in Round 1 to qualify for the Super 12s. But they would know that beating Australia in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka will have to provide a solid start to their team if Sri Lanka are to compete in this match.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on October 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XI

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

