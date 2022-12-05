AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Steve Smith Grabs Blinder in Slips To Dismiss Jason Holder - WATCH

Australia was triumphant against West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at home. The game witnessed a great contest between the sides, filled with action and a whole lot of drama. With the final day being a crunch affair, Steve Smith displayed his amazing fielding skills by plucking up a blinder in the slips to dismiss West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

After a sturdy start by the openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, West Indies lost wickets in quick succession while chasing the mammoth 498 run target. Brathwaite attempted to steer his side out of trouble but received little support from the other end. Skipper Brathwaite score 110 off 188 balls before getting bowled by Nathon Lyon.

West Indies were down to 212/5 and now playing to save the day. The Windies fans were hoping that the experience and prowess of Jason Holder would offer some stability but a stunning catch by Steve Smith in the catch ended his stay at the crease. Holder slashed at the delivery by Travis Head and Smith completed an acrobatic attempt from the slip position to complete the catch and push Australia towards another victory.

Earlier, Steve Smith made a brilliant double century in the first innings to put the Aussies in a great position, posting a mammoth total of 598 runs. Following this, the West Indies tried their best but succumbed to a total of 283.

The Australians then scored 182 runs in their second innings before declaring. This gave Kraigg Brathwaite and Co the monumental task of chasing down the target of 498. Braithwaite and Chanderpaul showed some resilience at the start, but things never really went their way towards the end.

West Indies were bowled out for 333 in the fourth innings, giving the hosts a 164-run win.

The second Test between Australia and West Indies is set to be played from December 8 to 12 at the Adelaide Oval. While Australia will look for a whitewash, West Indies will be vying a comeback.

