AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies: Australia will be going up against West Indies in a two-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the two-match series is scheduled to be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Wednesday. Both teams will be hoping to field their best XI to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Australia will be in need of some momentum and confidence after losing the three-match T20I series against India by 1-2. The team looked good during the tour as they won the first game by four wickets. However, they could not keep up with the pressure and ended up losing the next two matches by six wickets. While the batters were brilliant throughout the series, Australia need to work on their bowling unit.

Coming to the West Indies, it is a new era for the team. They have dropped the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shimron Hetmyer. A relatively young team will be taking the field against Australia during the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran. West Indies also endured a defeat in their last T20I series against New Zealand by 1-2.

Ahead of the match between Australia and the West Indies, here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs WI Telecast

Australia vs West Indies game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

AUS vs WI Live Streaming

1st T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs WI Match Details

AUS vs WI match will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 1:40 PM IST on October 5, Wednesday.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-captain: Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Aaron Finch, Brandon King, David Warner

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer

