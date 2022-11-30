AUS vs WI: 'I Was There When Your Father Made His Debut'-Brian Lara Hands Test Cap to Tegnarine Chanderpaul

West Indies legend Brian Lara handed Tegnarine Chanderpaul his Test cap as he made his debut against Australia in the first Test match in Optus Stadium Perth. Tegnarine, the 24-year-old youngster, is the son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and has played some good knocks against Prime Minister’s XI during the warm-up match. He has been attracting headlined from the day he made his First Class debut.

“I was there in 94 when your father made his debut and I am sure he will be very proud," Lara said while handing over the cap to Tegnarine. Watch the complete video below:

Meanwhile, Tegnarine had a tiring day in the field as he saw West Indies being pushed onto the back-foot in the opening day of the first Test match in Perth. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja shared in a 142-run stand Wednesday to put Australia on track for a big total in the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium.

The hosts reached 162-2 at tea following captain Pat Cummins’ decision to bat in hot and dry conditions. After getting the early wicket of David Warner for five, the West Indies had to toil for hours in the heat to bag another, with a patient Khawaja compiling 65 off 149 balls before edging Kyle Mayers to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Labuschagne was 81 not out and Steve Smith unbeaten on four at the break as the West Indies target a first Test win in Australia for 25 years. Labuschagne and Khawaja came together after Warner fell to young paceman Jayden Seales, and hardly put a foot wrong.

They had to work hard for runs against economical bowling in the opening session of the first Test between the sides for nearly seven years, reaching 72-1 at lunch.

But they accelerated the run rate after the break with Labuschagne bringing up his 14th half-century in his 29th Test with a three off Jason Holder.

A faultless Khawaja, who has been a rock at the top of the order this year, soon followed, cracking spinner Roston Chase for four then a single to reach his 18th half-century in his 52nd Test.

Khawaja had scored four Test centuries and reached the 90s twice in the last 12 months, with more glory beckoning.

But he was undone by a beautiful delivery from Mayers which trimmed the outside edge of his bat and was an easy take for Da Silva.

Wearing black armbands to mourn former West Indies wicketkeeper David Murray, who died last week, the visitors kept Warner and Khawaja in check in the opening overs.

