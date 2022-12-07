AUS vs WI: Steve Smith To Lead in Pat Cummins' Absence for Pink Ball Test In Adelaide

Australia have decided to rest their usual skipper Pat Cummins and field Steve Smith for the second and final Test match against West Indies in Adelaide; this will be a pink ball Test which is to be played under the lights. Cummins failed to bowl during the final two days of Australia’s emphatic 164-run triumph over the West Indies in the first Test in Perth and his spot in the XI for Adelaide will instead be taken by fellow quick Scott Boland.

Boland hasn’t played a Test since he collected 18 wickets from three Ashes Tests against England last summer, but earns a recall after missing out on selection in Perth. The absence of Cummins also means veteran batter Steve Smith will captain Australia once again, after he stood in for the Australia skipper in the Adelaide Test against England last year when Cummins was deemed a close COVID-19 contact.

Cummins had expressed confidence in being fit for the second day-night Test in Adelaide that begins Thursday but has not recovered in time. “Team medical staff commenced Cummins‘ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match," Cricket Australia said.

Cummins also missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England as a close Covid-19 contact, with vice-captain Smith standing in as skipper on that occasion as well.

Boland played in the Ashes campaign but was overlooked for successive overseas tours this year.

Australia play five Tests this summer, with three against South Africa after the West Indies, and face a huge 2023, with the Australian skipper on Sunday saying he was conscious that he has a lot of bowling ahead.

“It’s definitely part of the thought process the last few days. I don’t really want to turn a one-weeker into a three- or four-week injury and potentially miss the summer," Cummins said.

He is expected to return for the opening Test against South Africa in Brisbane later this month.

Even without Cummins bowling in the West Indies’ second innings in Perth, Australia were too good, with Nathan Lyon shouldering the burden, ending with 6-128 despite the wicket offering little for spinners.

They head into this week’s clash with an ominous record in pink ball Tests, having won all nine they have contested — six of them at Adelaide Oval.

