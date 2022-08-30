AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe: Australia will be eyeing a series win on Wednesday as they will take on Zimbabwe in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The Aussies have taken a considerable lead of 1-0 following a five-wicket win in the opening game.

It was a ruthless bowling performance by the host, as they restricted Zimbabwe to a score of 200. Cameron Green delivered a headline performance with five wickets while Adam Zampa also picked three. Chasing the total, the host cruised to a victory in 33.3 overs.

David Warner led the batting unit with a knock of 57 runs. He found an ally in Steve Smith who smacked 48 runs off 80 balls. The all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was also in the groove as he hammered 32 off just nine balls with the help of three boundaries and as many sixes.

For Zimbabwe, there were a few positives in the first One Day International. The all-rounder Wesley Madhevere needs to be credited for his brilliant knock of 91-ball 72. Meanwhile, with the ball, Ryan Burl was the man in form as he picked three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Zimbabwe, here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ZIM Telecast

Australia vs Zimbabwe game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

AUS vs ZIM Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ZIM Match Details

AUS vs ZIM match will be played at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville at 5:10 AM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - David Warner

Vice-Captain - Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Regis Chakabva

Batters: Aaron Finch, Tadiwanashe Maruman, David Warner

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green

AUS vs ZIM Probable XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w)

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere

