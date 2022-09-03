Aus vs Zim: Ryan Burl Fifer Bundles Down Australia for 141 Despite David Warner's 94

Australia bundled down at 141 in just 31 overs during the third ODI as Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl took an astonishing career-best 5 for 10. Zimbabwe have given themselves an amazing opportunity to beat the home team.

Among the Aussies, only David Warner emerged as the top scorer with 94 off 96 balls, rest all the batters were seen numb in front of Zimbabwe’s seamers. The lower order had no answer to Burl’s bowls as he dismantled them in three overs.

Burl was introduced when Warner and Glenn Maxwell started to rebuild for Australia with a sixth-wicket stand of 57 runs in nine overs. However, he sent back Maxwell on his fourth delivery itself and then picked up the wickets of the lower order.

The last five wickets fell for just 12 runs, including Warner taken at deep midwicket, six short of his first international hundred since January 2020.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl. Their seamers were excellent up front and Australia were unable to even settle on the pitch for a while. The Australians went for some poor shot selection and like in Steve Smith’s case, a complete non-selection.

Apart from Warner and Maxwell, no batter touched the double figure mark. Aaron Finch and his struggles is a very common story in this series now. He managed one good cover drive but that fell to left-armer Richard Ngarava for the third time in the series, which this time edged to second slip where Burl held the chance.

In the next over, Smith got out with a leg-before-wicket (LBW) on Victor Nyauchi ball. Though, he used the DRS but to no use as it showed it was taking the bails.

Wickets then fell in quick successions. Alex Carey aimed a huge drive at Brad Evans but could only edge behind. Then Evans took Marcus Stoinis’ wicket which was initially given not out but then Zimbabwe took the help of review system and not-out call on the field got reversed.

Australia were 72 for 5 in the 18th over and Warner wanted someone to stay on the pitch and help build a good partnership. Maxwell managed that for a while and Australia tried to bounce back in the game with runs coming at a good rate. However, that didn’t last for long as Maxwell went back.

Warner then looked desperate to find runs and in that desperation he tried to clear the leg side - where he had previously managed to score a boundary but this time Evans held a juggling catch at deep midwicket.

Aussies’ last two wickets - Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood followed one another to the pavillion as they went back at a gap of just four balls. It was the first time when Zimbabwe had bowled Australia out in an ODI.

However, the match became very special for Burl as he walked off holding the ball aloft, returning with 5 off 10 in just 3 overs.

