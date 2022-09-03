Aus vs Zim: Zimbabwe Secure Historic Win Against Australia in Third ODI

Zimbabwe registered historic win against Australia as they won by three wickets in the final ODI of the three match series in Townsville, Australia.

Zimbabwe restricted the home team to just 141 runs in 31 overs as 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets, giving just 10 runs in three overs.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, but Zimbabwe starred in the final ODI as Australian batters seemed too dull in their batting on Saturday (September 3). Except David Warner, no other batter settled on the pitch and it was only Warner and Glenn Maxwell who touched the double digits, rest all went back to pavilion with single-digit scores.

Warner emerged as the top scorer with 94 off 96 balls. However, after quick fall of wickets, Maxwell came to rebuild for Australia with a sixth-wicket stand of 57 runs in nine overs. But, Burl did the job right for Zimbabwe as he got introduced at a time when the Australian duo were managing to stabilise the innings. Burl sent back Maxwell on his fourth delivery itself and then picked up the wickets of the lower order. The lower order had no answer to Burl’s bowls as he dismantled them in just three overs.

The last five wickets fell for just 12 runs, including Warner taken at deep midwicket, six short of his first international hundred since January 2020.

In the run chase, Zimbabwe also lost wickets at regular intervals but then Regis Chakabva played captain’s knock for the team and notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs. Chakabva scored an unbeaten 37 off 72 balls, including three-fours. Zimbabwean batter Tadiwanashe Marumane also played a crucial knock of 35 off 47 before Cameron Green took his wicket.

Josh Hazlewood became the leading wicket taker for the Australian side but not enough to keep the visiting team away from chasing the target.

Burl became the highlight of the match as his team scripted history by bowling Australia out for the first time in an ODI.

Brief scores

Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.

