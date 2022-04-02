AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final match between Australia Women and England Women: England Women defied several odds to qualify for the Women’s World Cup final following a horror start to their World Cup campaign. However, they will face their toughest test on Sunday when they will go up against old foes Australia.

The Heather Knight-led side started their WC campaign with a 12 runs loss to Australia on March 5 and it will be interesting to see whether they will be to settle the score over the weekend or not.

Both Australia and England recorded massive victories in the semi-final round of the tournament. While Australia hammered West Indies by 157 runs, England downed South Africa by 137 runs.

Australia and England’s had a contrasting journey to the knockout round of the competition.

The Australians were the first team to reach the semi-final round of the tournament. They won all seven games during the group stage.

Meanwhile, England reached the last four after winning their last four group stage games on a trot following a horrific start.

Ahead of today’s WWC final between AUS-W vs ENG-W; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs ENG-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s WWC final between Australia Women and England Women.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The WWC final between Australia Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between AUS-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 06:30 am IST on April 3, Saturday.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rachael Haynes

Vice-Captain – Danielle Wyatt

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt

Australia Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Predicted Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women Predicted Starting XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

