AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Australia Women and England Women: Traditional rivals Australia Women and England Women will lock horns on Saturday in the third match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton and it is slated to begin at 06:30 pm (IST).

Even though England Women are the defending champions, Australia will have an edge over their rivals as they recently blanked them 3-0 in three-match ODI series during Women’s Ashes. Australia also won the multi-format Women’s Ashes 2022. They won the T20I series 1-0 while the solitary Test match of the tour ended in a draw.

Australia are also the most successful side in the women’s fifty overs WC, having won the colossal event for a record seven times. With four titles in their kitty, England are the second-most successful side.

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is expected to miss Australia’s tournament opener versus England after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of the match between Australian Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs ENG-W Telecast

Australia Women vs England Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

AUS-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and England Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 06:30 AM IST on March 5, Saturday.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain – Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Danielle Wyatt, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone

AUS-W vs ENG-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women Possible Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen

England Women Possible Playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone

