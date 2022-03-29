AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match between Australia Women and West Indies Women:

Australia Women will battle it out with West Indies Women on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Meg Lanning-led side was the first team to qualify for the semis. They are also the only team that is yet to be beaten in the tournament. The Australians did not lose a single contest during the group stage to finish the first round as table toppers with 14 points in their kitty from seven games. In their last group game, they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a rain-affected contest.

West Indies were the last team to qualify for the next round. West Indies finished the first stage with three victories and three losses. They were forced to share a point with South Africa after their last contest was called off due to rain.

Ahead of the first WWC semi-final between AUS-W vs WI-W; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs WI-W Telecast

Australia Women vs West Indies Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match between AUS-W vs WI-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 30, Wednesday.

AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rachael Haynes

Vice-Captain – Ashleigh Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Afy Fletcher

Australia Women vs West Indies Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women Probable Starting XI: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

