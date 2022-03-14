AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Australia Women and West Indies Women: Australia will look to continue their crusade in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday by recording their fourth successive win in the tournament when they square off against West Indies at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. On paper, both sides are evenly matched as the two teams have several superstars in their ranks with the ability to single-handedly turn around the match on their day.

However, the Meg Lanning outfit is favourites to win this game, courtesy of their unyielding demeanour on the field and their impressive record in the colossal event. Australia have played three games so far in the tournament and have won all of them to cement their spot at the top of the WWC points table.

Meanwhile, the West Indians have punched above their weight thus far in the competition by recording back-to-back upsets against hosts New Zealand and the defending champions England. They will come into this fixture with the hope to emulate the same feat versus the mighty Australians.

In their most recent fixture, the Stafanie Taylor-led outfit was handed a 155-run loss by India on Saturday in Hamilton.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between AUS-W vs WI-W; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs WI-W Telecast

Australia Women vs West Indies Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match between AUS-W vs WI-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 15, Tuesday.

AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain – Deandra Dottin

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Anisa Mohammed

Australia Women vs West Indies Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Predicted Starting line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women Predicted Starting line-up: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

