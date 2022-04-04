Aussie Player Tries To Copy Jasprit Bumrah in Domestic Match, Evokes Laughter | WATCH

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fast emerging as the most popular Indian cricketer across the world. The reason is not only his success but his iffy bowling action which has evoked wide responses over the years. Here was Nic Maddinson, Australia batter, who tried to do some experiment and copied Bumrah while bowling the 151st over of the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia. Such was his action that fans were left in splits with many calling it a Chinese copy of Bumrah on Twitter. Meanwhile, the commentators and the wicket-keeper were quick to recognize whom did Maddinson just copied.

WATCH:

And here are some of the top reaction that will leave you amazed.

The match ended in a draw but Western Australia were crowned Sheffield Shield winners for only their second Shield title in two decades. They were 400/7, leading Victoria by 480 runs before the players of both teams decided to shake hands.

This is not the first time that players have tried to copy Bumrah. Earlier his ex-captain Virat Kohli tried to imitate him while playing the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru which was a day-nighter. Back then, Kohli took the ball and tried to emulate bowler right in front of him which was hilarious to say the least.

