Aussie Player's Defiant Tone Over Tahila McGrath Controversy: 'If We Get Covid, So Be It'

The Indian women’s cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The ‘Women In Blue’ lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Nonetheless, after the game, a new controversy threatened to erase all the bright things from the game as a number of Indian supporters questioned Tahlia McGrath’s inclusion in the side, especially since she had Covid-19. However, after all the hullaballoo, her teammate Meghan Schutt came out and backed the all-rounder.

“We were all happy to play, she was happy to play. She feels absolutely fine so I think the positive result was a bit of a shock to her, but that’s Covid isn’t it we’re all going to live through it," Schutt said as quoted by The Guardian.

McGrath kept her distance while batting, furthermore maintaining the Covid protocols even while fielding. However, those protocols went for a toss when Australia won as she rushed in to join her team.

“We didn’t want to get in trouble, we felt bad for Tahlia at the end there. Obviously when you’re part of a game that’s so thrilling like that, that’s all you want to do [is celebrate] and at the end screw it, if we get Covid, so be it."

On the entire episode, India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her views in an interview and said “That was something not in our control. The CWG had to take a decision and we were okay with it since she [Tahlia McGrath] wasn’t very ill, so we decided to play. We had to show sportsman spirit. I’m happy we didn’t say no to Tahlia, it [missing the final] would have been very hard-hitting for her."

