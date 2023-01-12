Australia Abandon ODI Series Against Afghanistan Amid Taliban Policy on Women's Education

In a radical step, Cricket Australia has decided to withdraw from their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, amid the ongoing unrest after the Taliban’s recent announcement related to women’s education and employment.

As per a report in Cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia had deliberation with several stakeholders and the Australian government and they have decided to abandon the ODI series scheduled to take place in UAE.

Cricket Australia also released a statement as they condemned the Taliban’s restriction on women’s education and employment.

Ever since the Taliban seized control of the nation, women’s participation in the sport has taken a hit due to several restrictions, which CA have condemned.

In their statement, the Australian board confirmed that they are still in conversation with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, anticipating a change for the Aghani women and girls.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," read CA’s statement.

“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter," it read further.

Notably, Afghanistan are the only ICC full member nation without a women’s team, and they will be the only member without a team at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, which kick-starts on Saturday.

Since Australia have decided to forfeit their upcoming challenge against Afghanistan, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side will collect 30 points in the ongoing ICC ODI Super League.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins’ Aussie side has already secured qualification to the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India, as they are ranked in the top eight of the ODI Super League, thus they are guaranteed a direct qualification route.

While the ODIs against Afghanistan bring an end to their fixtures in the Super League, as part of their preparations for the show-piece event, Australia will play three ODIs against India after the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series, followed by a five-match ODI series against South Africa later this year.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Aussies’ final preparation will see them take on Rohit Sharma’s men once again.

