Australia All-rounder Glenn Maxwell Tests Positive for Covid-19

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars has released an official statement to confirm the development. It stated that the skipper has returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.

“Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," Stars stated in an official release.

“Melbourne Stars will provide an update once the result of the PCR test is known and ask everyone to respect Glenn’s privacy at this time," it added.

Glenn Maxwell is a 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for Covid-19. He had led a depleted side in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

On the other hand, a number of Brisbane Heat players had also tested positive for the virus following rapid antigen tests on Tuesday. The results forced the BBL to make changes for three games at the last minute.

