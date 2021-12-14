Australia Announce ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Squad

Australia have named their 15-man squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 set to be hosted by West Indies in January. Cooper Connolly, who was part of Australia’s 2020 world cup campaign in South Africa, is set to feature in his second successive such event.

Australia, who will be coached by Anthony Clarke, are in Group D of the pool stage alongside West Indies, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

Among the 15 members is a 19-year-old ambidextrous spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan, who moved from India to Australia with his family in 2013. The 19-year-old Radhakrishnan was with Delhi Capitals as their net bowler during the first leg of IPL 2021 earlier this year in India.

“Our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season," Clark said. “The Under-19 World Cup provides players with an exceptional development opportunity and we look forward to seeing them represent their country with distinction."

“It was a challenging selection process, but we are confident in our system and have closely monitored the development of our U19 players over the past two years," Graham Manou, Cricket Australia’s Head of National Development, said on Tuesday (December 14). “From a talent ID perspective, we’ve had access to world-leading technology that has allowed broader and more in-depth conversations between the coaches and players.

“Inevitably, there were difficult selection decisions, but we will continue to support and monitor the development of all players in our pathway systems."

>Australia’s Under-19 Men’s World Cup Squad: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

