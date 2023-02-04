Australia Can Understand Quality of Pitches in India Only if They Play on Them: Raina on Aussies Not Opting For Warm-up Match

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that the Australian team has made a mistake by not opting for a warm-up match ahead of the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pat Cummins and Co. have decided to opt for simulation training and working hard on the nets with some special arrangements to tackle the Indian spinners. They have hired a little-known Baroda spinner Mahesh Pithiya to bowl in the nets, whose bowling action resembles Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia have lost the last three Test series to India out of which two came at their own den during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series Down Under.

Raina, who is one of the five Indians to slam a century in all three international formats, feels that Australia might have missed a trick.

“I have played practice matches (ahead of Tests) and they are really important. They (Australia) can understand the quality of pitches in India only if they play on them," Raina told PTI on the sidelines of Mission Olympics Annual Day Meet, organised by Police Families Welfare Society.

Raina is confident that India will do well in the four-Test series and Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback will add fine balance to the squad.

“I am happy with Jadeja’s comeback after a long time," said the southpaw.

The veteran southpaw said the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form is also a good sign for the hosts ahead of the series.

“Our spinners R Ashwin, Axar Patel are doing well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in good form and I think we will get to watch an interesting series in the coming days."

While visiting teams are always welcomed on rank turners during Test matches in the sub-continent, Raina would like to see a track that would hold on for five days.

He however didn’t want to predict the outcome of the series. “Let it begin first. A Test match should be five-day long. I will only comment (on performance) after watching the first day and seeing the focus of players."

Raina is very happy that there is so much competition for places in the national team across formats.

“It is an achievement (that many are worthy of a place in the Indian team). When there is such a competition we will get the best performance from the players." He also welcomed BCCI’s decision to organise the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“WPL is going to be very beneficial for women cricketers of our country. And it is great that the (women) U-19 team won the World Cup."

(With Agency Inputs)

