Australia Captain Meg Lanning Might Retire During Indefinite Break From Cricket: Report

Australia captain Meg Lanning will reportedly skip the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League that starts from next month as she continues her indefinite break from cricket. Days after Lanning led world champion Australia to a gold medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, the decorated captain announced her decision to “step back" and “spend time focusing on myself."

Also Read: Deepti Reveals India Planned The Run Out After Dean Repeatedly Kept Backing up Too Far

Now Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that not only WBBL, Lanning may end up retiring during her time away from cricket altogether depending upon whether she’s missing the game enough to meriting a resumption.

Advertisement

Lanning made her international debut back in 2010 and has since won two ODI World Cups and four T20 world Cups. As captain, she led Australia to ODI World Cup title win earlier this year while also winning and then retaining the T20 WC in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Since the historic triumph at the CWG 20202 where women’s cricket made its debut, Australian women cricket has undergone a couple of big changes. First, their head coach Matthew Mott stepped down and joined England men’s white-ball team and then the legendary Rachael Haynes, Australia’s vice-captain, announced her retirement.

The Australian team management is, however, giving Lanning as much time as she needs and will start the conversation about her future ‘when the time right’.

Advertisement

“Meg is having a break from the game and we are giving her that space. When the time is right we’ll have those conversations about whether she is back in December or whenever it might be," Shelley Nitschke, who succeeded Mott into the role, had said earlier this month.

Also Read: ‘Someone’s Hitting Some Form Just Before WC’

Australia’s next international assignment is the tour of India in December this year where they will play in a five-match bilateral series. And then they will host Pakistan in January before gearing up to defend their title at the T20 World Cup in February.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here