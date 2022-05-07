Australia Cricketer Travis Head And His Pregnant Fiancée in 'Terrifying' Emergency Landing

Australia cricketer Travis Head and his pregnant fiancée Jessica Davies were traveling home from the Maldives when their plane had to make a ‘terrifying’ emergency landing. The plane reportedly slid off the tarmac into a field as it was trying to make a second attempt at landing 30 minutes after taking off following a sudden descent.

Recalling the ordeal the couple and other passengers had to endure during what was supposed to be a one-hour flight, Davies said they are “totally fine" now.

“On our way home from the Maldives, our plane started descending 30 minutes into our 1 hour flight and we end up landing on an island 45 mins away from our destination…after our second landing attempt we slid off the tarmac into a field," Davies captioned a photo of the plane lit up by vehicles.

“It was like a movie, watching the people panic. Then some passengers got aggressive towards staff because they locked us into a room without water, phone signal or any communication for 45 minutes, which only scared people more."

“Eventually, they moved us to a nicer room with seating, TV and Wi-Fi. We waited four hours for a rescue plane and (were) provided with accommodation in Malé (Maldives capital)." she added.

Head got engaged to Davies in March this year.

She managed to see a funnier side to an otherwise terrifying experience sharing a picture of cup of noodles, saying, “On a funnier note, we had dinner plans at the Shangri-La … but I wasn’t made about my Mamee noodles instead."

Davies, who is 22 weeks pregnant, also shared a video clip of the passengers standing around the aircraft.

Head has played 26 Tests, 45 ODIs and 17 T20Is for Australia so far. He will next be seen in action during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in June where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

