Australia Legend Shane Warne Died of 'Natural Causes'

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne died of ‘natural causes’ as per a statement released by Thailand police.

“Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said in a statement.

He said Warne’s family had been informed of the result and accepted it. “Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible," Krissana added.

Warne, 52, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand where he was holidaying. His manager James Erskine revealed the legendary spinner used to go on ‘ridiculous diets’ and that he had just finished one where Warne was consuming just fluids for nearly 14 days.

“He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he’d done this three or four times," Erskine told Nine Network.

“It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices. He obviously smoked most of his life. I don’t know; I think it was just a massive heart attack. That’s what I think has happened," Erskine added.

The Thai Police on Sunday said that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne’s death but an autopsy has been conducted.

Paramedic Anuch Han-iam has recalled how the spin icon’s friends tried desperately to revive him. “Shane’s friends were already trying to bring him back to life. I took over doing CPR while we waited for an ambulance," he told The Sun.

“They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked. They kept trying to wake him and I heard someone saying, ‘Come on, Shane. Come on, Shane'"

He said he saw no signs that Warne had been partying in his villa.

“The villa was clean and I didn’t see any beer or cigarettes inside. There was nothing unusual that made me think they’d been partying. I didn’t know when I arrived that it was Shane Warne. But I know who he is, he’s a star."

