Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Australia Legends will be aiming for their first win of the second season of the Road Safety World Series as they are set to take on Bangladesh Legends on Sunday. The match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Australia Legends team management will be wary of their side’s bowling ahead of the second match against Bangladesh Legends.

Also Read: Ahead of 1st T20I, Chandigarh Police Asks PCA to Clear Dues of Rs 5 Crore

In their first fixture, Australian bowlers conceded 218 runs against Sri Lanka Legends in 20 overs. Moreover, they could only manage to pick up one wicket. In response, the Shane Watson-led side were bundled out for 180 in 18 overs. Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was adjudged Man of the Match for scoring a terrific century in the game.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, also had to endure a defeat in their opening match of the season. The Shahadat Hossain-led side conceded a six-wicket defeat in the contest against West Indies Legends.

Ahead of the match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is everything you need to know:

AU-L vs BD-L Telecast

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

AU-L vs BD-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

AU-L vs BD-L Match Details

The AU-L vs BD-L match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 18 at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Brett Lee

Suggested Playing XI for AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk, Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Nazimuddin

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Cameron White

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain

Advertisement

Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here