Australia Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Road Safety Series is heading to its business end and in the last match of the group stage England Legends will take on Australia Legends on Tuesday (September 27) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The match is nothing more than dead rubber for England Legends as they won’t be able to qualify for the playoffs after a poor showing in the tournament. The Brits have not won a single game this season and are at the bottom of the points table. They were handed a 40 runs defeat by the Indian Legends in their last match.

Meanwhile, Australia are fourth in the points table with two impressive wins, a solitary defeat, and a no-result game. The Shane Watson-led side are currently in contention for a semi-final spot and a win today will seal their berth for the knockouts. They will be riding high on confidence after thumping West Indies by 8 wickets. The skipper Watson was sensational on the night smashing 88 runs off 50 deliveries.

The Aussies will be favorites for this match but the English side have nothing to lose and might just spoil the party for Watson and his men.

Ahead of the match between Australia Legends and England Legends; here is everything you need to know:

AU-L vs EN-L Telecast

Australia Legends vs England Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

AU-L vs EN-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between Australia Legends and England Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

AU-L vs EN-L Match Details

The AU-L vs EN-L match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30 pm IST.

AU-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Dimitri Mascarenhas

Suggested Playing XI for AU-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brad Haddin, Phil Mustard

Batsmen: Nathan Reardon, Ian Bell, Brad Hodge

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Callum Ferguson, Dimitri Mascarenhas

Bowlers: Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain, Chris Tremlett

Australia Legends (AU-L) vs England Legends (EN-L) Possible Starting XI:

England Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Ian Bell (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

