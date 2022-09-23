Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Shane Watson’s Australia Legends will be up against the South Africa Legends in their match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Friday, September 23. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The South Africa Legends were defeated by the Sri Lankan side by a fine margin in their previous match. As things stand, the Jonty Rhodes-led side are placed fifth in the points table with three points in their bag after four matches. The batters really need to pull up their socks if the Proteas have to excel in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Australians will be playing just their third match of the competition. They were also trounced by the high-flying Lankan side in their tournament opener but recovered quickly by registering a thumping win against Bangladesh. They will be desperate to rack up wins under their belt and climb up the points table.

Will the Aussies keep their momentum going or will the Proteas come out all guns blazing? Let’s find out on Friday evening!

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends; here is all you need to know:

When Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends (AUS-L) and South Africa Legends (SA-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends will take place on September 23, Friday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) be played?

The match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) begin?

The match between Australia Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) match?

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends match is available to be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa (SA-L) Possible XIs

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin, Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes

South Africa Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

