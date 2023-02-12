Following their massive defeat in the first Test against India in Nagpur, Australia may ring in major changes for the next match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts from February 17 in Delhi. Among the major changes could be the inclusion of Travis Head who was shockingly excluded from the playing XI despite showing superb form in the lead up to the tour.

Reports in Australian media though claim that to make the space for Head, the team management could drop veteran opener David Warner who managed a total of 11 runs during the first Test.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, discussions are ongoing whether Warner should be part of Australia’s eleven for the Delhi Test.

Warner, a veteran of 102 Tests, has scored 8143 runs at 45.74 including 25 centuries. However, his record in India is quite average having managed 399 runs from 9 matches at 22.16 including a highest score of 71.

While Head is yet to play a Test in India, his record outside Australia isn’t inspiring.

However, during the home season that saw Australia host West Indies and South Africa, Head scored 525 runs in seven innings and looked a sureshot selection before being snubbed for the series opener which the tourists eventually lost by an innings and 132 runs.

