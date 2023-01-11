Australia Name Four Spinners in Test Squad For India Tour, Todd Murphy Given Maiden Call-up

Australia have announced an 18-man squad for their upcoming tour of India during which they are scheduled to play in a four-Test series. The squad features four frontline spinners with uncapped Todd Murphy given a maiden Test call-up while left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has also been named but he will miss the series opener in Nagpur.

Keeping in mind the subcontinent conditions, the squad has spinners in the seasoned Nathan Lyon who will have Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Murphy for company.

Cricket Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey said, “Ashton Agar continues to impress following his comeback in Sydney and we believe left-arm finger spin will play an important role in Indian conditions."

“Mitchell Swepson has recent Test experience in the sub-continent and offers leg-spinning variety. Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option," he added.

Bailey reckons that the experience of being with the seasoned Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori will help in the development of the other three spinners.

“Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development," he said.

Peter Handscomb, who was recalled for the Sydney Test against South Africa earlier this month, has also been retained in the squad with Bailey citing his recent domestic form as the reason behind his inclusion for what is expected to be a challenging tour.

"Peter Handscomb deserves his place back in the squad. His domestic form has been strong recently and Pete has proven he can perform at Test level. His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable and he is also an exceptionally good close to the wicket catcher," Bailey said. Also retaining his place is uncapped Lance Morris who is considered to be the quickest bowler in Australia.

Australia squad for India Tests: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

